Nelson firefighters are on the scene of this blaze near the corner of Nelson Avenue and Chatham Street in Fairview. Photo: Tyler Harper

Firefighters respond to house fire in Nelson

A huge column of smoke could be seen throughout the city

A house fire near the corner of Nelson Avenue and Chatham Street in Nelson this morning threw up a huge plume of smoke over Fairview.

Firefighters are still on the scene of the blaze, which broke out sometime before 8 a.m.

(MORE TO COME)

