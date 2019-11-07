Firefighters respond to commercial fire Tuesday afternoon

A fire destroyed a commercial building up in the Gold Creek area early Tuesday afternoon, according to Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.

Cranbrook firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon in Gold Creek. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.

A fire destroyed a commercial building up in the Gold Creek area early Tuesday afternoon, according to Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.

Firefighters responded to a commercial fire just after 1 p.m. after a neighbour phoned emergency services to a property on 41st St. S.

Two apparatus and four staff attended the blaze, extinguishing the fire in short order, according to CFES acting director Scott Driver.

There was significant damage to the building, but the contents are generally save-able, added Driver.

The cause is not considered to be suspicious and there were no injuries.

trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter