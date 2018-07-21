Rescue crews were in Ocean Park Friday evening after a teen reportedly fell off the cliffside. (Curtis Kreklau photos)

Firefighters reportedly rescue teen from Ocean Park cliff

Rescue lasted several hours

Emergency crews were in Ocean Park Friday evening to rescue a teen who had fallen down a cliff near 1001 Steps.

Surrey Fire Service’s technical rescue team was dispatched to the 12600-block of 15 Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Rescue crews reportedly gained access to the area through a residential backyard on the cliffside.

The witness said it took several hours for crews to access teen and bring him to safety.

The rescue went past 1 a.m.

The Burlington Northern Sante Fe (BNSF) railway lines were reportedly shut down during the rescue.

SFD told Peace Arch News Saturday that the 17-year-old teen received a leg injury, and had to be carried up 1001 Steps.

More to come…

