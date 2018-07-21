Firefighters reportedly rescue teen from Ocean Park cliff

Rescue crews were in Ocean Park Friday evening after a teen reportedly fell off the cliffside. (Curtis Kreklau photos)

Emergency crews were in Ocean Park Friday evening to rescue a teen who had fallen down a cliff near 1001 Steps.

Surrey Fire Service’s technical rescue team was dispatched to the 12600-block of 15 Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Rescue crews reportedly gained access to the area through a residential backyard on the cliffside.

The witness said it took several hours for crews to access teen and bring him to safety.

The rescue went past 1 a.m.

The Burlington Northern Sante Fe (BNSF) railway lines were reportedly shut down during the rescue.

SFD told Peace Arch News Saturday that the 17-year-old teen received a leg injury, and had to be carried up 1001 Steps.

More to come…