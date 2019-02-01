Firefighters raise $5,000 for Snow Buddies

Terry Runions and Marianne Hemmy (centre) with the cheque received from Kitimat Firefighters Association's Brad Bemis and Sam Froom. (Photo Gerry Leibel)

The Kitimat Community Development Centre’s Snow Buddy program received a welcome boost from the Kitimat Firefighters Association.

The Snow Buddy program this year has over 60 clients whose driveways and walkways have been shovelled, residents who either can’t do it themselves or who can’t afford to pay someone to do it. Kitimat Better at Home co-ordinator Terry Runions said the shovelling is either performed by a contractor or by volunteers who have signed up to be Snow Buddies.

The aim is to create safe entry and exit for the residents to and from their homes so that they can leave their homes and be active during the winter.

The Firefighters Association runs a number of annual events, including the Brewfest and the Westjet raffle, to raise funds for community organizations in Kitimat.

Association member Brad Bemis said this is the first year they have raised money for the Snow Buddy program.

Runions encouraged people who would like to sign up for the program to contact her on 250-632-3144 ext 216, or email her at trunions@kitimatcdc.ca.