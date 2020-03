Incident happened just after 5 p.m.

A structure burned down on Dockside Way on Sunday evening. Firefighters were able to protect the adjacent home. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews extinguished a structure fire on Dockside Way on Sunday evening.

The four-alarm fire happened just after 5 p.m. in the 2100 block of Dockside Way. Firefighters taped off a section of Jingle Pot Road near the fire.

Nanaimo RCMP and B.C. Ambulance Service were also on scene.

More to come.

