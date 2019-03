It's believed the man fell into the river while trying to rescue his dog

––Kamloops This Week

Firefighters rescued a man from the South Thompson River in Kamloops Friday, after he apparently went into the river to rescue his dog.

Rescue crews were called in at about 1:15 p.m. There is no word yet on the condition of the man or the dog.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.