A fire broke out at a home near the intersection of Blue Jay Street and Sandpiper Drive Thursday.

Firefighters pull man from burning house

Middle-aged man suffers smoke-inhalation injuries in Wednesday blaze

Firefighters rescued a middle-aged man from a burning Townline Hill-area house yesterday.

The man, who suffered smoke inhalation injuries, was taken to hospital. His current condition isn’t known, according to Abbotsford Fire Rescue assistant chief Jeff Snider.

Crews were called to the home – located in the 3100 block of Blue Jay Street – just before 4 p.m. yesterday, and found smoke coming from the building. The first crew on scene entered the house, and found a man between the ages of 50 and 65. After pulling the man from the building, he was quickly transferred to the care of the BC Ambulance Service.

Snider said the home’s kitchen suffered extensive damage, with other parts of the second storey also affected.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

