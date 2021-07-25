Firefighters on-site at Millard Nature Park in Courtenay, extinguishing small fire

Members of the Courtenay Fire Department are responding to a call from the Millard Nature Park in south Courtenay, as remnants from a Saturday night fire at a homeless encampment threaten to ignite the forest.

Smoke could be seen late Sunday morning, coming from approximately 30 feet up a tree that apparently caught fire Saturday night.

(It is unclear at this time how the original fire was extinguished.)

Firefighting personnel faced challenges getting equipment into the heavily forested area, approximately 300 metres from the shopping mall parking lot (at the Winners end).

More to come…

