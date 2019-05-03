Firefighters on scene of power line fire Lake Kathlyn area

Firefighters monitor a tree fire on a power line west of Smithers. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

  • May. 3, 2019 12:00 a.m.
BC Hydro is now on the scene of a tree fire on a hydro wire west of Smithers.

Smithers Fire and Rescue responded to a call just before 7:30 this morning about the downed tree on Pinecrest Road, which is off Kroeker Road near Lake Kathlyn. Firefighters monitored the situation until the fire went out and a hydro crew arrived just after 8:30.

The power line remains intact and a precautionary power outage is localized to a small number of BC Hydro customers in the neighbourhod.

The fire department has cleared the scene.

