Firefighters at the scene of a small brush fire on Townsend Road this afternoon. (Randi Fillatre/Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke firefighters are at the scene of a small brush fire on Townsend Road.

The fire is contained and firefighters are now mopping up the scene.

The area, behind Shopper’s Drug Mart was the scene of several small fires last summer, within a few metres of homes. One home is located next to a vacant lot which attract transients, squatters and others. The property is used as a trail way between Townsend Road and Evergreen Centre.­