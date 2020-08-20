Firefighters knock down grassfire in Pop Price park

It's not just the backcountry that's on fire.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services responded to a grass fire near Pop Price Park on Wednesday evening. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.

Cranbrook firefighters knocked down a small grassfire near in Pop Price Park near Slater Rd. on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which was likely caused by a ‘carelessly discarded cigarette’, according to a press release from the City of Cranbrook.

The fire had potential to cause significant property loss due to high temperatures and ground conditions at the time.

“Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services reminds everyone in our community that firefighting resources are being stretched right now, and weather conditions are such that any new start could potentially become a significant event,” reads the press release.

Outside of the city, wildfires have sparked up near Wasa, Ta Ta Creek and a large 400-hectare fire in the Doctor Creek area southwest of Canal Flats. Newer fires within the last day have also sparked up near Moyie Lake and up the St Mary Valley.

