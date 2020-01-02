Firefighters investigate potential gas leak in Salmon Arm bank

Fire trucks are on scene at the Alexander Street RBC branch.

Firefighters responded to a gas leak in downtown Salmon Arm on Thursday, Jan. 2. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Firefighters are on scene at a bank in downtown Salmon Arm responding to what is believed to be a gas leak.

The fire trucks are in front of the RBC branch on Alexander Street. Reports from the scene indicate that an ambulance was called as a precaution after a few of the bank’s staff reported feeling dizzy.

About 15 staff evacuated quickly as carbon monoxide alarms were sounding.

Motorists should avoid Alexander Street as firetrucks and an ambulance are currently blocking the narrow street.

Firefighter Steven St. Denis told the Observer that FortisBC staff are on scene checking the bank with their detectors.

More to come.

