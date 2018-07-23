Firefighters get Van Horne Street roof fire under control

Fire & Emergency Services responded quickly to a roof fire on the 5th Avenue plaza alongside Van Horne Street on Monday, July 23.

Firefighters were quickly on the scene of a roof fire at a business on Van Horne Street in Cranbrook, Monday afternoon, July 23. Barry Coulter photo

Fire equipment took up one of the eastbound lanes, and traffic is down to single, lane eastbound while firefighters got the situation under control.