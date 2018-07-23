Firefighters were quickly on the scene of a roof fire at a business on Van Horne Street in Cranbrook, Monday afternoon, July 23. Barry Coulter photo

Firefighters get Van Horne Street roof fire under control

Fire & Emergency Services responded quickly to a roof fire on the 5th Avenue plaza alongside Van Horne Street on Monday, July 23.

Fire & Emergency Services responded quickly to a roof fire on the 5th Avenue plaza alongside Van Horne Street on Monday, July 23.

Fire equipment took up one of the eastbound lanes, and traffic is down to single, lane eastbound while firefighters got the situation under control.

Previous story
Truck catches fire between Tofino and Ucluelet
Next story
Royal Canadian Navy announces leadership changes in Esquimalt

Just Posted

Firefighters get Van Horne Street roof fire under control

 

Maple Ridge moving on electric vehicles

 

PHOTOS: Action-packed weekend at Quesnel’s 53rd annual rodeo

  • 16 hours ago

 

Blaze spotted near Postill Lake

  • 16 hours ago

 

Most Read