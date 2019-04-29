Firefighters from around B.C. hit Saanich for fire ground survival training

Saanich is set to spend almost $500,000 on renovating Fire Hall No. 3. District of Saanich.

The Saanich Fire Department and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) host firefighters from around the province to receive training on fire ground survival using the IAFF’s mobile training unit starting Monday.

Firefighters from Sooke, Oak Bay, Campbell River, Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Yellowknife, Fernie, Saanich, CFB Esquimalt, Nanaimo, Central Saanich, Langford and Langley are registered for the program.

The training – which uses props that simulate potential fire ground scenarios – teaches firefighters to perform potentially life-saving actions if they ever face a situation in which they become lost, disoriented, injured, trapped or low on air.

The four-day intensive training cross-trains firefighters to become instructors who can then provide these fire ground survival skills to their department’s firefighters.

