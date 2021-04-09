A cube van and a sport-utility vehicle collided head-on on Jordan Avenue on Friday evening, April 9. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Firefighters extricate driver after head-on crash in Nanaimo

Incident happened Friday evening on Jordan Avenue in Wellington area

  • Apr. 9, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to help free a driver from a vehicle after a head-on crash in Nanaimo’s Wellington area.

Emergency crews were called to Jordan Avenue near Ledgerwood Road on Friday, April 8 at about 5:30 p.m.

Crews on scene said it appeared a sport-utility vehicle and cube van crashed head-on. The man driving the U-Haul cube van couldn’t get out of the vehicle and firefighters had to cut the door. That driver was being treated at the scene by B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics, while the woman who had been driving the Buick SUV was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for observation.

