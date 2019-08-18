Firefighters extinguish brush fire near Port Alberni residential area

Port Alberni Fire Department crews are on the scene of a brush fire on Kitsuksis Creek Trail off Compton Road. (PAFD/Twitter)

Port Alberni Fire Department have extinguished a fire in the bush off the end of Compton Road.

The call came in around 8 p.m. that a brush fire was burning just off Kitsuksis Creek Trail.

“The progress of this fire has now been stopped,” the PAFD tweeted just before 9 p.m. “No homes are threatened and crews are now working on extinguishing hot spots.”

This was the third fire PAFD responded to in three days. The first was a travel trailer that caught fire early Saturday morning (Aug. 17) in an alley across from the fire station on 10th Avenue.

The second was a car fire in a driveway in the 5500-block of Meadow Drive on Saturday afternoon.