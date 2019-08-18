Port Alberni Fire Department crews are on the scene of a brush fire on Kitsuksis Creek Trail off Compton Road. (PAFD/Twitter)

Firefighters extinguish brush fire near Port Alberni residential area

Fire was discovered in bush off Kitsuksis Creek Trail

  • Aug. 18, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Port Alberni Fire Department have extinguished a fire in the bush off the end of Compton Road.

The call came in around 8 p.m. that a brush fire was burning just off Kitsuksis Creek Trail.

“The progress of this fire has now been stopped,” the PAFD tweeted just before 9 p.m. “No homes are threatened and crews are now working on extinguishing hot spots.”

READ: Fire destroys mysterious travel trailer in Port Alberni alley

This was the third fire PAFD responded to in three days. The first was a travel trailer that caught fire early Saturday morning (Aug. 17) in an alley across from the fire station on 10th Avenue.

The second was a car fire in a driveway in the 5500-block of Meadow Drive on Saturday afternoon.

Previous story
UPDATE: Hunt intensifies for missing Langley man
Next story
Memorial for drug overdose victims on display at St. Paul’s Church in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Most Read