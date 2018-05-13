Firefighters evacuate resident from feared building collapse

A member of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue places tape around the perimeter of the building on Second Street on Sunday. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

A residents was evacuated from an apartment in the downtown core on Sunday afternoon after the building owners began to fear the collapse of the building.

According to Grand Forks Fire/Rescue chief Dale Heriot, members responded to the building on Second Street after building owners felt the building moving.

“The building owners … stated that they could feel the floor moving and heaving and the door jambs were jamming,” he said.

Heriot said they also discovered a resident who had remained in the building despite an evacuation order.

The resident was removed for safety and advised to check in with the Red Cross Emergency Social Services at the curling club.

Heriot said they are monitoring the situation, and the building will have to be professionally assessed before re-entry. The building was intact throughout the day Sunday

Heriot said this is a lesson in why evacuation orders are set.

“For any people on order stay out of the buildings, that is why we have you out.”