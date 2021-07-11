Firefighters continue to battle 300-ha wildfire near Flat Lake

No structures threatened as of Saturday

Wildfire at Flat Lake Provincial Park estimated at 300 hectares Sunday, July 11. (BC Wildfire Service).

The BC Wildfire Service continues to respond to a 300-hectare wildfire near Flat Lake Park, about 28 kilometres southwest of 100 Mile House.

This wildfire, five km from Flat Lake, is visible from 100 Mile House and surrounding communities.

Ground personnel, heavy equipment, aerial support in the form of helicopters and air tankers are working to suppress this wildfire. There are no structures threatened at this time, according to the BCWS Saturday.

More to come.

