Firefighters conducting water testing

Penticton firefighters will be doing fire flow rate testing in some neighbourhoods Friday

Firefighter Alexander Chopski turns on a hydrant near the fire station at Naval Magazine Indian Island on Friday. (Jesse Major/Peninsula Daily News)

Residents in Valley View Road, Sutherland Road and Riddle Road will see fire trucks with lights and sometimes sirens but it won’t be because of fire.

The Penticton Fire Department will be conducting scheduled testing to evaluate fire flow rates for fire protection modelling.

Water will be flowing and may be noticeable on roadways.

“The Fire Department is asking for the public’s cooperation in giving these tests spaces room to work,” said Penticton fire chief, Larry Watkinson. “We thank residents and motorists for their patience while these beneficial tests are carried out.”

No roads will be closed during this event.