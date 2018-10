Incident on Wednesday was caused by electrical short at wall outlet

Firefighters were called to the Keremeos Liquor Store this afternoon to respond to a smoke call.

The call came in at 1:40 p.m. and five firefighters attended. They were at the scene around 25 minutes.

Jordy Bosscha, fire chief for Keremeos, said the incident was caused by an electrical short at a wall outlet.

