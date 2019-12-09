Firefighters called to burning motorhome on Nanaimo’s waterfront

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews attack a fire in a motorhome at Esplanade and Irwin Street on Monday afternoon. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Crews were called out after a motorhome caught fire this afternoon on the south downtown waterfront.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews were called to Esplanade at Irwin Street a little after 2 p.m. Monday to deal with a burning RV and quickly extinguished the blaze.

“There was concerns with some propane cylinders that were inside the vehicle, but [firefighters] were able to extinguish it,” said Geoff Whiting, Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant chief of operations. “There is extensive fire damage to the vehicle.”

He said two male residents of the motorhome will be displaced. Nobody was inside the RV when the fire broke out, but one of the occupants had just left to do laundry and was nearby, said Whiting.

Fire investigators were on scene immediately to try to determine the cause of the blaze.

