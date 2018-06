Crews respond to fire in area south of Highway 1 around 10 a.m. Friday

The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. in a treed and marshy area between Simpson/Peardonville Road and Progressive Way. An unattended campfire in a homeless encampment had spread, drawing the response from crews. No one was at the camp at the time of the blaze.