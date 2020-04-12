Firefighters called to another grass fire in Beaver Valley

PHOTOS: A grass fire went out of control in Montrose on Sunday

Firefighters in Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue were called to a second human-caused brush fire in the Beaver Valley this weekend.

A Montrose homeowner was burning dead grass when the flames spread out of control Sunday afternoon. The flames were extinguished by a team effort from the halls in Montrose, Fruitvale, Warfield, Rossland, Trail, and the BC Wildfire Service.

This follows a similar scenario that happened on Caughlin Road in Fruitvale on Saturday afternoon.

After that brush fire was out, Fire Chief Dan Derby tweeted an advisory.

“It’s already really dry and dead grasses from last year are really susceptible to burning uncontrollably,” he stated.

“The current Ministry of Environment smoke control regulations apply to our area.”

More to come …

Trail Daily Times