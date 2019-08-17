Firefighters battling two blazes on Highway 1 south of Ashcroft

Highway is closed as crews from Ashcroft, Cache Creek, BC Wildfire tackle two fires

Ashcroft Fire Rescue battling a grass fire sparked by a vehicle on Highway 1 south of Ashcroft on Aug. 8. Crews are currently battling two more fires on Highway 1 near the Red Hills rest area south of Ashcroft on the Trans-Canada. Photo: Submitted

Highway 1 south of Ashcroft is closed as Ashcroft Fire Rescue, the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department, and BC Wildfire Service battle two fires beside the Trans-Canada Highway near the Red Hills rest area.

Crews were called out to the two fires just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. The northernmost of the two fires was estimated to be 20 metres wide by 200 metres long, while the southern fire involved two BC Hydro poles on fire. One of the pole fires has been doused, with crews working on the second.

A tender from Ashcroft Ranch is on scene, and a bird dog and another planeare overhead, with BC Wildfire crews en route.

Drive BC still shows highway 1 open, but police have closed it in anticipation that retardant might be used. Check www.drivebc.ca for highway updates, and plan to use an alternative route.

Ashcroft Fire Rescue has already dealt with two vehicle fires along Highway 1 south of Ashcroft in the lest three weeks.

