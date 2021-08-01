Firefighters battle seven lightning-caused wildfires in Harrison Lake area

Update: Sunday, Aug. 1, 10:39 a.m.

Approximately 70 lightning strikes hit the ground the northern Harrison Lake area, igniting at least seven wildfires throughout the B.C. Day weekend.

The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) lists seven fires classified as new or out of control: Two wildfires in Hornet Creek (0.1 hectare for one, the second grew to 0.5 hectares), Clear Creek (0.2 hectares), Talc Creek (o.1 hectares), Big Silver Creek (3 hectares, up 0.5 from yesterday) and Long Island (1o hectares, up 8.4 since yesterday). A 0.01 hectare wildfire in the Cogburn Creek area was not listed on the map for several hours before it reappeared again as a 0.01 hectare wildfire, listed as out of control.

BCWS has an aerial lightning patril in the area that conitnue to monitor for fires.

“While lightning patrols are an efficient tool for spotting lightning caused fires, the Coastal Fire Centre is asking anyone in the vicinity who spots a column of smoke to please report it to 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on your cell phones,” The BCWS said in a statement.

There have been at least 14 wildfires in the Agassiz-Harrison area since the start of the year. There are currently 247 active wildfires throughout B.C. and a total of 1,275 for the year so far.

More to come.

