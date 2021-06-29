Firefighters battle Oak Bay house fire in record-breaking heat

Oak Bay, Victoria and Saanich fire departments were called to battle a blaze at an Oak Bay House Monday evening. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Oak Bay, Saanich and Victoria fire departments worked in the record-breaking heat Monday evening to douse a house fire in Oak Bay.

Together, Oak Bay Fire said they were able to bring the fire under control quickly and all the occupants escaped safely.

Saanich Fire Department called it “extremely demanding work” in the heat, and Oak Bay Fire thanked B.C. Ambulance Services for keeping them hydrated throughout.

More to come.

Oak Bay Fire remained on scene Tuesday morning while the house was inspected. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

