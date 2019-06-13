Firefighters attend brush fire in Courtenay

A brush fire in the wooded area behind Trumpeter Crescent in the Valley View neighbourhood was quickly contained by Courtenay firefighters.

The call came in at approximately 4 p.m. and by the time firefighters arrived, flames were reaching eight feet high and climbing up the trees. The flames had been extinguished by 4:30.

Courtenay Fire Chief Don Bardonnex said while the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, it doesn’t take much deducing to figure the likely reason.

“It’s in a shaded area, no direct sunlight on it, no lightning strikes right now, so it looks like it was [caused by] someone smoking,” he said.

While firefighters knocked the blaze down quickly, Bardonnex hopes this call serves as a warning.

“It’s not even summer yet and the forests are really drying out. If you’re going to be in the bush, smoking, make sure your cigarettes are out. And don’t be playing around with matches or anything. It’s only going to get worse throughout the summer.”

