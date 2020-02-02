Firefighters and paramedics rush to Salmon Arm property

Salmon Arm Fire and Rescue crews, as well as ambulances and a medevac helicopter, responded to a rural Salmon Arm property on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Between 2 and 3 p.m., first responders rushed to a large rural property on 60 St. SE in the South Canoe neighbourhood.
Firefighters could be seen carrying a stretcher up a steep bank behind the house on the property towards a waiting ambulance and fire trucks. The helicopter took off and left the area shortly afterwards.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
<a href="https://twitter.com/SalmonArm"="
mailto:jim.elliot@saobserver.net” target=”_blank”>jim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter