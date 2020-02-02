Firefighters and paramedics rush to Salmon Arm property

An air ambulance was seen leaving the rural property shortly before 3 p.m.

Salmon Arm firefighters could be seen carrying a stretcher up a steep bank and then to a waiting ambulance at a South Canoe property on Sunday, Feb. 2. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm Fire and Rescue crews, as well as ambulances and a medevac helicopter, responded to a rural Salmon Arm property on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Between 2 and 3 p.m., first responders rushed to a large rural property on 60 St. SE in the South Canoe neighbourhood.

Firefighters could be seen carrying a stretcher up a steep bank behind the house on the property towards a waiting ambulance and fire trucks. The helicopter took off and left the area shortly afterwards.

