Firefighter training in Trail Gulch on Friday, smoke visible

Firefighters extinguish one of the training fires set in a building. The training, which was held near the chain-up area in the Gulch, is designed to help firefighters determine causes of fires. Guy Bertrand photo

Locals are being advised that smoke will be visible near the Gulch turnaround today (Friday, Nov 1).

On Friday and Saturday, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue will be completing fire investigation training for some of their members.

The course includes two days of practical training where firefighters burn 8′ x 8′ x 8′ cubicles, then investigate the cause.

The burning of the props will take place west of the fire hall adjacent to the brake check on Friday morning.

Over the last nine weeks firefighters have completed an intensive online course.

The practical skills learned over this weekend will complete their certification as NFPA 1033 Fire Cause and Origin Investigators.

Additionally, this course is one of course of five in their work towards Fire Officer II certification.

Conducting the live fire burns allows:

· Firefighters to observe the fire scene conditions

· Preserve the fire scene integrity throughout fire suppression

· Establish security and control of scene and evidence

· Coordinate inter-agency activities

· Process evidence

· Document and present findings as required

