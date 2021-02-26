Firefighter taken to hospital after crews battle heavy blaze in Glen Valley

Cause of the fire is under investigation

One firefighter was taken to hospital and later released after battling a heavy blaze at a pallet factory in Glen Valley Thursday night.

“Crews arrived on scene to find a large building housing machinery and equipment for making wooden pallets heavily involved,” explained Andy Hewitson, Township of Langley assistant fire chief.

One firefighter was taken to hospital and later released after battling a heavy blaze at a pallet factory in Glen Valley Thursday night. The cause of the fire is under investigation. #LangleyBC @LangleyTimes pic.twitter.com/iRWQUGoZ9g — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) February 26, 2021

Firefighters were called to the business at 256th Street and 88th Avenue just after 11 p.m.

“It took several hours for crews to extinguish the flames, and several crews remain on scene ensuring hot spots are fully extinguished,” Hewitson told the Langley Advance Times at 5 a.m.

The blaze was battled by crews from Aldergrove, Walnut Grove and Fort Langley, while members from four other stations provided water supply.

READ MORE: Township council votes yes on 3.99 per cent property tax increase

“It was a challenging fire with the tin siding and roofing hampering the efforts of firefighters, but the crews worked hard to minimize the damage,” Hewitson noted.

One firefighters was taken to Langley Memorial Hospital by ambulance, but was later released.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Investigators will be on scene Friday morning.

@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.