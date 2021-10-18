FIREFIGHT 2021: Wildfire summer: a timeline of events

June 30: Lightning strikes cause at least 33 fires across the Cariboo, 16 in the South Cariboo. Deka Lake and Lone Butte residents put on evacuation alert.

July 1: 100 Mile RCMP and Fire Rescue tactically evacuate Deka Lake and Judson Road. BC Wildfire Service dealing with four clusters of fires in Deka Lake and Interlakes area, Horse Lake-Lone Butte, Canim Lake and Green Lake-Watch Lake. Emergency Support Services opens its doors.

July 2: The Cariboo Regional District issues an evacuation alert for the Canim Lake area, including the Canim Lake Band, due to the South Canim Lake fire. Ruth Lake and Canim Lake provincial parks closed.

July 2: Several provincial parks were fully or partially closed to the public due to evacuation alerts, including Flat Lake, Edge Hills, Downing, Crater Lake and Chasm. Sunset View campground at Green Lake Provincial Park was also closed, along with Howard Lake Recreation Site.

July 7: B.C. Wildfire Service brings in an Incident Management Team to deal with wildfires in the northeast complex – north of Highway 24 and east of Highway 97, where 28 fires were burning, including two fires of note – a 650-hectare blaze near Deka Lake and a 582-ha fire south of Canim Lake. Another 13 were burning in the 100 Mile area.

July 7: Deka Lake and Judson Road residents return home after the 650-hectare fire was listed as being held.

July 8: BC Wildfires monitor three fires burning near Young Lake, 35 kilometres from 70 Mile House.

July 11: The Cariboo Regional District issues evacuation order for 1,074 properties from Flat Lake to Green Lake North. The order included evacuation alerts for the District of 100 Mile House, as well as 3,086 properties in the Horse Lake and Sheridan Lake communities.

July 14: Residents of South Canim Lake were evacuated and a local state of emergency was declared. The evacuation order included 482 properties in the South Canim Lake and Mahood Lake region.

July 14: A cluster of fires near Young Lake burned into one blaze and was now considered a “fire of note,” estimated at 680 hectares. The Thompson Nicola Regional District evacuated 117 properties in Bonaparte Plateau and put another 170 on alert.

July 15: Residents around Bonaparte Lake returned home after an evacuation order was downgraded to an alert; another 56 properties remain on evacuation order.

July 17: BCWS now battling nine “wildfires of note” – Succour Lake, Flat Lake, and South of Canim Lake

July 20: Highway 97 is reduced to single lane alternating traffic with a pilot car in place between Highway 24 and Big Bar, following increased fire activity from the Flat Lake fire Tuesday evening.

July 20: B.C. declares state of emergency

July 21: The 70 Mile House area was placed on evacuation alert due to the fast-moving Flat Lake wildfire. Other areas of the Bonaparte Plateau on alert or order included Flat Lake and Green Lake North and parts of Lone Butte. The Chasm fire led to 199 evacuation alerts, while 56 properties were on order and 231 on alert near Young Lake.

July 22: A structure protection unit from the Williams Lake Fire Department was deployed to assist at the Young Lake wildfire.

July 24: The Cariboo Regional District rescinded a portion of its evacuation order for Flat Lake to Green Lake North, replacing it with an alert. The new alert affected 664 parcels.

July 31: Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation alert for 108 Mile west, including the properties west of Highway 97 at 105 and 103 Mile.

Aug. 7: District of 100 Mile lifted the evacuation alert for the area, while the Cariboo Regional District partially lifted the alert for 108 Mile west, including the properties west of Highway 97 at 105 and 103 Mild. The western-most portion of the 108 area remained under alert, along with a large area of Flat Lake north.

Aug. 10: The Thompson Nicola Regional District issues evacuation alerts for properties in Bonaparte Plateau due to Young Lake fire.

Aug. 24: The 7,453-hectare Young Lake wildfire is listed as under control. The Thompson-Nicola Regional District lifts all evacuations and alerts to properties in the Bonaparte Plateau.

Aug. 25: BC Wildfire Service issues two area restriction orders for the Flat Lake and Succour Lake wildfires to keep both BC Wildfire crews and the general public safe.

Aug. 27: The 74,194 hectare Flat Lake wildfire was listed as under control and all evacuation alerts lifted.

Succour Lake and Churn Creek Protected Area fires were still burning and considered out of control.

Firefighters ignite back-burn on the Deka Lake wildfire near 100 Mile House, July 5, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

BC Wildfire Services incident commander Hugh Murdoch speaks to about 40 South Canim residents and business owners Friday. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Lac La Hache Fire Chief Terry Murphy changes the forest fire danger rating from high to extreme Monday afternoon, outside of the Lac La Hache community hall. The rating signifies “very serious” risk for wildfires, which may start easily, spread rapidly and challenge fire suppression efforts, according to the BC Wildfire website. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Young Lake wildfire has grown to 2,631 hectares in size Tuesday. (BC Wildfire Service).