Firearms, drugs among items seized by police from Whalley condo

Multiple firearms were among items seized by Surrey RCMP from a Whalley condo this week. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Investigation began after report of vehicle robbery with use of firearm, RCMP say

Multiple firearms, along with drugs and body armour, have been seized by police from a condo in Whalley, Surrey RCMP announced Friday morning.

The investigation began Feb. 20 when police received a report of a vehicle robbery with the use of a firearm. Further investigation led to the identification of a suspect, who was arrested at his residence the following day, a news release said.

A search warrant for the residence, located in the 9700-block of 140 Street, was executed on Feb. 22. During the search, officers seized a number of items, including two 12-gauge shotguns, a .17 calibre rifle, a .22 calibre carbine, five replica pistol Airsoft guns, loaded carbine and pistol magazines, hard body armour and “various amounts of firearms ammunition.”

Police also seized pre-packaged suspected cocaine, meth, heroin and crack cocaine, and a “significant quantity” of stolen identification documents were also found, the release notes.

A suspect in the investigation was released from police custody on court documents, according to Surrey RCMP. The investigation is ongoing and a report to the BC Prosecution Service is anticipated.

“A significant amount of police work has gone into this investigation,” said Surrey RCMP Insp. Kevin Beson.

“More work will now be undertaken to analyze the drugs, the firearms, and other property to determine if they are linked to any other criminal activity.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

editorial@peacearchnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Peace Arch News