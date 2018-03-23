Firearms and fentanyl among items seized in police searches

Terrace RCMP are reporting the seizure of stolen guns, bullets, suspected methamphetamine, crack and powder cocaine, and fentanyl after the execution of two search warrants today.

In a press release police said an ongoing investigation led to the search of a residence on Kenney St around 8:30 a.m. March 22. During the operation, police located a rifle, a stolen shotgun, several hundred rounds of ammunition and an explosives detonator.

Keith William Seymour, 35, of no fixed address, was arrested for numerous outstanding warrants, including a Terrace warrant for kidnapping and extortion related to an incident earlier this month. A woman was also arrested but released.

With evidence from the scene, police obtained a second search warrant for a Terrace-area hotel. A street drug suspected to be GHB, several thousand dollars in cash and a stolen .44 caliber handgun were seized.

Terrace’s Gilbert Joseph Leblanc, 39, was charged with numerous firearms offences. A woman was arrested here too but released on a Promise to Appear.

More to come.

