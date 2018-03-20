Firearms and chain saw stolen in Tofino

The Tofino RCMP are asking the public for help in solving the following crimes:

On Friday, March 16 police responded to a Break and Enter that occurred sometime overnight in the 600 block of Campbell Street, Tofino. The following items were stolen: a yellow Timble G07X GPS, a Husqvarna Chain saw and a Husqvarna Chop saw.

On Friday, March 16, police also responded to a Break and Enter that occurred in the 300 Block of Fourth Street, Tofino. The following items were stolen; a Ruger 338 rifle, a savage 1.7 HMR rifle, a Rhino Cross Bow and a Ruger 270 HMR women rifle.

If you have any information regarding the thefts, please call the Tofino RCMP at 250-725-3242 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.