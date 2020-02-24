Fire wrecks Crofton building Monday morning

Firefighters were called out at 7 a.m. to a blaze at the Twin Gables Resort in Crofton

Firefighters tackle a stubborn fire in the roof of a building at the Twin Gables Resort on the waterfront in Crofton Monday morning. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

Firefighters were called out at 7 a.m. to a blaze at the Twin Gables Motel in Crofton on Monday morning.

As the ferry pulled in at the Crofton terminal just metres away, flames were licking out from the roof of one of the series of buildings that makes up the property. At least two of the buildings on the property have been condemned in recent years, while others are still long-term rentals. It was in one of these latter buildings that the fire was centred.

Crofton and Chemainus halls responded with pumpers and personnel.

They were still on the scene by 8 a.m., as the fire continued to persist in the roof of the building, which has been destroyed.

More as it becomes available.

Cowichan Valley Citizen