Fire west of Shawnigan Lake contained to small area

Reported Tuesday, blaze was under control by Wednesday morning

Firefighters were able to contain a fire on the Kapoor Main west of Shawnigan Lake. (Coastal Fire Centre map)

A brushfire that started up west of Shawnigan Lake on Tuesday was contained to a tenth of a hectare.

According to Marg Drysdale of the Coastal Fire Centre, the fire off the Kapoor Main logging road, west of Shawnigan Lake and south of Koksilah River Provincial Park, was reported around mid day on Tuesday, and was listed as under control by Wednesday morning. Two officers and eight firefighters remained on the site as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by human activity, continuing a disturbing trend in the Coastal Fire Centre.

“All our fires to date have been human-caused,” Drysdale said.

Conditions are ripe for more fires, she cautioned.

“The weather is hot and dry, and there is the potential for lightning [Thursday],” Drysdale noted.

To report a wildfire or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire in British Columbia, call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone.

Cowichan Valley Citizen