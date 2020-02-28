Fire torches large portable bathroom in Qualicum Beach

RCMP: 'Senseless act has left taxpayers on the hook for the significant damages'

A fire caused significant damage to a portable bathroom in Qualicum Beach on Feb. 23. (Photo submitted)

Oceanside RCMP say a ‘senseless act’ caused significant damage to a large portable bathroom in Qualicum Beach.

Police reported that on Feb. 23, just before 7 p.m., they were called to a suspicious fire. Qualicum Beach Volunteer Fire Department personnel alerted the RCMP about the blaze.

Oceanside RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse Foreman said that although the fire was quickly extinguished, the damage was significant. The fire, which appears to have been purposely set, was located in the town’s ball fields at the Park Road entrance.

The town is renovating the public washrooms at this location had brought in the large, portable rental bathroom.

Foreman said a fire investigation revealed that the interior of the bathrooms had been vandalized prior to the blaze being set.

“This senseless act has left taxpayers on the hook for the significant damages,” he said. “Additionally, park users are now without a bathroom to use while the renovations are being conducted.”

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

