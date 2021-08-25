Fire tears through Dingwall Street housing complex late Wednesday night

Flames tore through a townhouse building on Dingwall Street in North Cowichan on Wednesday night displacing those who lived there.

Emergency Social Services was called to help those affected by the fire.

Crews from all four North Cowichan fire halls were called out: South End, Maple Bay, Crofton and Chemainus.

A witness who lived in the complex, said he was awoken around 10:40 p.m. and fled his residence along with his neighbours. While his unit was spared by the quick action of firefighters, he wasn’t able to return home Wednesday night.

Residents of Dingwall Street also witnessed a fire that destroyed a vacant home on the same street just over a year ago.

That fire was in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, 2020 and like this time, neighbours were thankful to North Cowichan’s fire crews for keeping it under control.

More to come…

Cowichan Valley Citizen