Some of the damage at the U-Two building. Photo: Dana Nazarek

Fire suppression system failure cause of flooding at Kelowna apartment

Tenants were evacuated from a complex Feb. 4 due to flooding

  • Feb. 22, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A flooding incident that caused the evacuation of an entire building on Academy Way was caused by the failure of a fire suppression system, according to the developer.

Late Feb. 4, residents were evacuated from the building after water was found leaking throughout the building from what is believed to be a faulty sprinkler in a heated utility room.

Dana Nazarek, a resident of U-Two, said water damaged almost all the lower floors, including the common areas and bedrooms.

“A failure of the fire-suppression system in an area of the fourth floor at U-Two appears to have caused the flooding. The exact cause of the failure is still under investigation and Mission Group continues to cooperate wherever possible in order to bring a resolution to this situation,” the Mission Group said in news release.

READ MORE: Apartment building evicts tenants after water damage near UBC Okanagan

“We feel deep sympathy for the student tenants and homeowners who have been displaced – we are doing everything we can to help them.”

Mission Group has opened a telephone hotline to help address any immediate housing needs and tenants and owners can contact Teresa Sommerfeld, Mission Group homeowner liaison, at 250-448-0358 or tsommerfeld@missiongroup.ca.

“Insurance adjusters are working on confirming the cause of the incident, and we are committed to correcting any construction errors that may be identified,” the statement said.

“We hope a resolution is found soon and are ready and willing to assist the building management and homeowners wherever possible.”

— With files from Mackenzie Britton


edit@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former B.C. fire chief sues his city after termination
Next story
Ambulance crashes along Highway 16

Just Posted

Most Read