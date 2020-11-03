Fire strikes Langley City home

Emergency crews are on the scene of a residential blaze on 52nd Aveneu

Crews were trying to clear a Langley City house of smoke, after a fire was reported during the dinner hour Tuesday on 52nd Avenue, just west of 203rd Street. (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)

The cause and the extent of damage from a house fire in Langley City is still not known, but all the occupants of a two-storey home on 52nd Avenue are believed to have escaped without injury.

The blaze broke out during the dinner hour tonight (Tuesday, Nov. 3), bringing firefighters and paramedics to the small side street shared by single-family and multi-unit homes.

Emergency crews have 52nd Avenue blocked off with vehicle, and motorists are also warned to expect delays along 203rd Street.

