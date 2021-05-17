Fire starts in Grand Forks backyard after by oily rags left in sun

Flames put out before reaching home on 800-block of 72nd Avenue

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s Dave Paulett hoses down a section of a wooden retaining wall which caught fire Monday, May 17. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue is reminding the public to safely store oily rags after a backyard improvement project nearly torched a home on the 800-block of 72nd Avenue.

Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché said no one was home when a wooden retaining wall caught fire behind the home at around 1:15 p.m., Monday, May 17. The fire broke out after rags laden with linseed oil self-ignited in the midday heat.

The rags had been left at the foot of the wall by a resident who’d used the linseed oil to stain the wall. The wall stands around three metres from a wooden deck attached to the home.

“It would’ve taken just a few minutes of effort and this wouldn’t have happened,” the resident told The Gazette.

Piché said the fire was reported by a neighbour who smelled smoke coming from the home.

Fumes coming off oily rags and solvents are highly volatile. Piché, who extinguished the fire with the help of a neighbour, said homes and shops can and do burn down when the fumes ignite.

Oily rags are best stored in sealed metal tins, he said.

