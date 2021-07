Helicopter seen fighting blaze close to Bear Creek Provincial Park.

A plume of smoke above Westside Road can be seen from across Okanagan Lake. (Contributed)

A fire has been spotted above Westside Road near Kelowna.

Witness reports place the fire near Bear Creek Provincial Park.

A helicopter with bucket has been seen attacking the blaze.

More to come.

lachlan@saobserver.net

