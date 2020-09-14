Fire sparks near Jura, quickly brought under control

Twenty-six fires have started in B.C. in the last seven days

The fire was spotted Monday Sept. 14 and brought under control by BC Wildfire in a matter of hours.

A small fire in rural Princeton is not a threat to the area.

BC Wildfire reported the fire discovered today, September 14, at Separation Lake near Jura Forest Service Road.

The fire is measured at .1 hectares and is under control, according to the service’s website.

