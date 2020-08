A wildfire is burning near Nicklen Lake, in the Aberdeen Plateau above Lavington. (BC Wildfire Service map)

A wildfire burning above Lavington, near Nicklen Lake, is an estimated 0.75 hectares.

The blaze was discovered Sunday, Aug. 16 near the Goat Forest Service Road, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

It is listed as new and the cause is unknown.

