Fire smolders in downtown Terrace storefront

A fire in Terrace’s downtown core drew firefighters from the Terrace and Thornhill fire departments, police, and dozens of onlookers on the unusually sunny afternoon of Sept. 9.

Smoke billowed from the awning and roof of the storefront at 101-4615 Lakelse Ave., between West Coast Vape and Divine Ink, the tattoo parlor. No flames were visible from the street outside. It was unclear whether adjacent storefronts were also smoldering.

Firefighters arrived just before 2 p.m. Some entered the smokey storefront. Other firefighters stayed outside preparing hoses and a ladder truck, but those were not immediately used. By 3 p.m., barely any smoke was rising from the building and it appeared firefighters mostly had the fire under control.

More to come.

