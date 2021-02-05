Fire smells prompt evacuation of Langley mall

A Brookswood grocer and a few adjacent businesses were evacuated, after the smell of fire was reported late Friday afternoon.
Witnesses shared that the smell of what was thought to be an electrical fire brought Township firefighters around 4 p.m. on Feb. 5 to the mall at 200th Street and 41st Avenue.
Staff from Buy Low Foods, as well as a few other neighbouring shops – including Cedarbrook bakery – were evacuated while crews sought the source of the odour.
• More details as they come available…
Is there more to the story? Email: roxanne.hooper@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.