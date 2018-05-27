Fire services and conservation busy over long weekend

The Golden Fire Department and the Golden Revelstoke Conservation Officer Service have been busy with calls in the past week.

The Golden Fire Department and the Golden Revelstoke Conservation Officer Service have been busy with calls in the past week.

Golden Fire Services responded to a medical emergency on May 16 with the B.C. Ambulance Services when a pedestrian was struck on 7th Street S.

On May 17, a fuel spill at the 7-Eleven Petro Can gas station prompted response from fire services, which was successfully mitigated, says fire Chief Dave Balding.

A motor vehicle incident occurred on May 20 that saw a car veer off the right side of the road, damaging a fence. Witnesses across the street say a woman was driving the Ford Explorer, when she clipped a small parked car, over corrected, and rear ended a Parks Canada truck before coming to a stop in someone’s yard on 9th Street S. The sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Balding said.

“While the long weekend saw increased traffic volumes on our highways, our members were fortunate to have no motor vehicles to respond to this week,” Balding said.

The fire department would like to remind everyone to be careful with outdoor burning, and watch for restrictions as fire season gets closer.

From May 13 to 19, the Golden Revelstoke Conservation Officer Service had 17 human wildlife conflict reports.

A grizzly bear was sighted at residential properties along Campbell Road. According to authorities, the bear was feeding on grass and displaying normal behaviours.

Coyotes have been seen in the Pine Drive area, and one dog has been reportedly attacked.

“Conservation officers urge the public to stay vigilant and report conflicts immediately,” said officer Alex Desjardins.

There were eight infraction reports last week.

Around eight residents were issued violation tickets of $230 for attracting dangerous wildlife after a black bear was destroyed in town.

“All were related to domestic waste not being properly secured,” Desjardins said.

A male was charged for having open liquor in a side by side off road vehicle on a local forest service road.

One male was issued a warning for operating a pleasure craft without competency on Kinbasket Lake.

Two $345 fines were issues to motorists who failed to report to the aquatic invasive species station at the Kicking Horse rest area.