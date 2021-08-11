Fire risk leads to suspension of roadside mowing in Maple Ridge

The Maple Ridge fire chief has suspended all roadside flail mowing due to the dry conditions and risk of starting a fire.

Flail cutting is done twice a year in the City of Maple Ridge, along with the brushing of vegetation, for safety.

Vegetation is cut to make sure sight lines are maintained one metre from the edge of a roadway at intersections and driveways.

In Maple Ridge, crews will do one pass on the roadside starting in the west of the city and work their way east. After that first pass tractors go back and and do more passes for ditch maintenance purposes and to reduce blockages, although not all vegetation in a ditch has to be removed because it helps in the overall health of the water quality and ecosystem integrity.

Forest fire danger was rated at extreme in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows at the end of July and as of July 23, new restrictions were put in place in Maple Ridge, including a ban on smoking in any parks, in addition to a ban on briquette barbecues, including hibachis, and on any industrial activities listed in schedule one of the Forest Fire Prevention and Suppression Regulation.

Pitt Meadows fire chief Mike Larsson went a step further banning propane barbecues and fire pits, warning the public to be very careful with the use of smoking materials.

The city said roadside flailing will be resumed when they are advised that it is safe to do so, but, as of now, there is no indication when that will occur.

