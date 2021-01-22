A video captured by Twitter user Teddy Jenner of a fire in Beacon Hill Park the night of Jan. 21, 2021. (Twitter/@OfftheCrosseBar)

Fire rips through tents, wooden structures in Beacon Hill Park

Emergency crews say there was no injuries in the blaze

  • Jan. 22, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An investigation is underway after a fire erupted in Beacon Hill Park Thursday night.

According to an incident report released by the Victoria Fire Department, crews were called to the park around 7:30 p.m.

They arrived at an area near Douglas and Michigan Streets to find several tents and wood structures fully involved in flames. Victoria police provided traffic control and scene containment while the Victoria Fire Department worked to extinguish the blaze.

As of 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, a fire crew remains on scene and an investigation is underway.

Police say there were no injuries. The extent of the damage is still unclear.

READ ALSO: Victoria fire department douses Beacon Hill brush fire

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Ice fishing at Dewar Lake on the chopping block
Next story
‘Heavy smoke’ turns out to be moisture-laden air venting from Port Alberni building

Just Posted

Most Read