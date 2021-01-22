Fire rips through tents, wooden structures in Beacon Hill Park

Emergency crews say there was no injuries in the blaze

A video captured by Twitter user Teddy Jenner of a fire in Beacon Hill Park the night of Jan. 21, 2021. (Twitter/@OfftheCrosseBar)

An investigation is underway after a fire erupted in Beacon Hill Park Thursday night.

According to an incident report released by the Victoria Fire Department, crews were called to the park around 7:30 p.m.

They arrived at an area near Douglas and Michigan Streets to find several tents and wood structures fully involved in flames. Victoria police provided traffic control and scene containment while the Victoria Fire Department worked to extinguish the blaze.

As of 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, a fire crew remains on scene and an investigation is underway.

Police say there were no injuries. The extent of the damage is still unclear.

Well this was bound to happen. I truly hope nobody is hurt but that’s a lot of fire really quick. Notice the mini explosions. pic.twitter.com/e6NEZInPqg — teddy jenner (@OffTheCrosseBar) January 22, 2021

