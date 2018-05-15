Fire restrictions now in effect in Kamloops Fire Centre

Campfires are still allowed, but other types of burning are now banned as fire season heats up.

Campfires are still allowed in some areas of the Kamloops Fire Centre, but other burning bans are now in effect, so check before you burn.

Effective at noon on May 15, 2018, the size of open fires has been restricted at elevations below 1,200 metres throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect the public.

Anyone conducting Category 2 or Category 3 burns in those areas must have extinguished their fires by the deadline. This prohibition will remain in effect until October 15, 2018, or until further notice. A poster explaining the different categories of open burning is available online at http://ow.ly/znny309kJv5. A map of the affected areas is available online at http://ow.ly/ADqk30jXefC.

Specifically, prohibited activities at elevations below 1,200 metres will include:

* the burning of more than two open fires of any size at the same time;

* stubble or grass fires of any size over any area;

* the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, tiki torches (and similar kinds of torches), or burning barrels and cages of any size or description; and

* the use of binary exploding targets.

This prohibition does not ban campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide (or smaller), and does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane, or briquettes.

This prohibition covers all B.C. parks, Crown lands, and private lands in the Kamloops Fire Centre, but it does not apply within the boundaries of a local government that has forest fire protection bylaws in place and is serviced by a fire department. Before lighting any fire, residents should check with local government authorities for any other restrictions.

Where Category 2 or Category 3 burns are still allowed, always check the venting conditions before conducting an open burn. If venting conditions are rated “poor” or “fair”, open burning is restricted. The venting index can be found at http://bit.ly/2wxydAB.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

The Kamloops Fire Centre would like to thank the public for its continued help in preventing wildfires.

Report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation by calling 1-800-663-5555 toll-free, or *5555 on a cellphone.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures, and air quality advisories, go to http://www.bcwildfire.ca.

editorial@accjournal.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter